Police lay new charges after teen killed by truck in May

New charges have been filed after an 18-year-old man was fatally struck when a truck smashed through a west Edmonton backyard in May.

Police rushed to a home near 85 Avenue and 190 Street around noon on May 22 where 18-year-old Jade Belcourt had been struck by a truck after some sort of altercation.

Belcourt was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy later determined Belcourt’s death was a result of blunt craniocervical spine trauma.

Justin Handbury, 31, is facing multiple charges including criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of incendiary materials with the intent to commit arson.

Handbury is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Handbury turned himself into police days after the collision after issuing murder-related warrants for his arrest.