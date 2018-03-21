'A wakeup call': Edmonton police charge more than 30 teens in series of crimes

Police have hit 32 teens and two young adults with 460 charges in connection with a series of crimes committed across Edmonton.

Police say the accused were connected through private social media groups, where they planned out some of the crimes.

Assault, aggravated assault, robbery, weapons offences, credit card fraud, shoplifting, and possession of a controlled substance are just some of the charges facing the young suspects, some of whom are as young as 13.

EPS Supt. Tom Pallas said the crimes took place between January 2017 and March 2018, starting on the northeast side and then spreading elsewhere.

“I’m hoping this is a wakeup call to all of these teens that were involved in this. If you are going to show such contempt and disrespect for our community, and the law, you will be held to account for these actions,” Pallas said.

Police released videos of two of the incidents.

In one, a 46-year-old woman is kicked down the stairs from behind by a young male at the Belvedere LRT station.

The woman suffered five broken ribs in the January 2018 attack, and the suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

In the other video, a group of about 30 youth swarms two male teens in a social media-organized “flash mob” attack at Century LRT station.

One of the victims was hospitalized, and two suspects have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Pallas said the group attacks are a new phenomenon.

“To me, it’s very disturbing,” he said.

Police spokesperson Scott Pattison said the alleged criminals range in age from 13 to 18, and two of the 32 appear to be ringleaders.