Edmonton Humane Society to rehome 520 pets in largest-ever adoption event

The Edmonton Humane Society hopes to rehome more than five hundred animals this weekend in a special adoption event after the animals were rescued from an abandoned pet store in West Edmonton Mall.

“This is the largest number of animals that we’ve ever sought to rehome at one time,” said Miranda Jordan-Smith, chief executive officer of the Edmonton Humane Society.

Nearly 560 animals were seized from the My Pet pet store in February after reports that the animals had been abandoned for more than 24 hours.

The Edmonton Humane Society has been caring for the animals since.

“We took in a number of hamsters, mice, lizards, snakes, bugs, crab, various birds and hundreds of fish,” said Jordan-Smith.

Now that a mandatory hold on the animals has been lifted, Jordan-Smith says 520 of those animals are ready to find a loving home.

Many animals at the “Clear our Shelter” event at the Edmonton Humane Society on Friday and Saturday will be offered at a reduced adoption fee of $25, while puppies and kittens will be available for 25 per cent off the regular adoption fee.

Fish can be adopted for $1 each.

While they would like to see all of the animals rehomed as quickly as possible, Jordan-Smith encouraged those looking to adopt exotic pets — like snakes, lizards or turtles — to do their research to ensure they are ready for the responsibility.

“Exotic pets do require specialized care,” Jordan-Smith said.

Michelle Weldon has coordinated rescues for the Edmonton Reptile and Amphibian Society for 20 years, and says while pets with scales can make a great addition to a home, prospective owners need to do their homework.

“Snakes give good hugs,” said Weldon.

Weldon recommends anyone looking to bring home a reptile or amphibian do their research and determine whether they are prepared to provide the necessary specialized care that animal will need over its entire lifespan. Some reptiles can live for decades.

Improper care can have debilitating effects, warned Weldon, who routinely sees animals surrendered for adoption suffering from disorders like metabolic bone disease, leaving lizards with brittle deformed bones and turtles with soft shells from a lack of access to the right light conditions and diet.

“You really have to do research in knowing what you are getting into,” Weldon said.

Pet owners also need to take their landlord into consideration, said Weldon, as many pets have to be rehomed over tenant disputes.