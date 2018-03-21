Heavy, wet snow could be on its way to Edmonton: Environment Canada

Winter isn't done with us yet, Edmonton.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northern Alberta, saying that as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy, wet snow is expected to blanket the capital region Thursday.

According to their website, a low pressure system is expected to make its way into Alberta Thursday afternoon, starting in west central parts of the province before heading in a northeast direction throughout the evening and continuing on Friday.

While there is "much uncertainty" about how much snow will hit Edmonton exactly, one thing is clear, the warning says: getting around will probably be a challenge.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the warning says.

Because of the weight of the wet snow, it could also cause damage to tree branches and localized power outages.