Underpasses, safety and grades, oh my: Council hears public concerns over Valley Line LRT route

Dozens of leaders and members of the public showed up at city hall Wednesday to give city council an earful about recent changes to the Valley Line West LRT route.

Drawing the most fire at the all-day public hearing? An underpass planned for Stony Plain Road and 149 Street, an abrupt 90-degree left turn at 156 Street, and an LRT track and station placed smack dab in the centre of 104 Avenue.

Irene Blain, a member of the West Jasper Sherwood Community League, says administration guidelines state that the LRT should minimize impacts to neighbourhoods, and she doesn't believe that's what's happening here.

“We cannot understand why an underpass is being considered,” she said. “The [Community League] was not told that 20 businesses and an apartment would be expropriated.”

Wednesday's debate was the latest in a long discussion over the LRT's eventual route. Council originally planned to make a decision before the election, but some councillors felt residents had more to say, leading to more public engagement,

Stuart MacLean, the associate vice president of MacEwan University, was also at council and said the university has safety concerns about students accessing an LRT station in the middle of 104 Avenue.

“A key element of it is, it’s going to be safer,” he said. “Why do we want LRT tracks in the middle of 104 where all of these students are getting on and off, across the busy streets?”

He says the university had suggested putting the track north of the road, by the sidewalks of MacEwan.

Another issue raised was the abrupt 90-degree turns that would cause the LRT to slow down significantly to turn. For Susan Maw, a resident of Glenora community, that is not the point of mass transit.

“Rapid transit needs to be that, it needs to be rapid. This isn’t a solution,” she said.

Coun. Andrew Knack says majority of the issues council heard today were expected, and the city might still decide to change their mind on certain issues.

“All in all it’s exactly what I thought and all in all I think we will have some good solutions,” he said.

“I think we will cover off some concerns, we will fix the 149 (Street) piece we have heard from everyone on,” he said.

Council put forward a motion to change 149 Street to at-grade, that is, not have an underpass, and instead of a 90-degree turn, have a curved turn from Stony Plain Road to west side of 156 Street.

Due to lack of time, council did not pass the motion as they needed to question city administration.

They will return on Friday for more discussion and a vote on the motion.