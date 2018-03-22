Budget 2018: Alberta aims to get economy back on 'Path to Balance'

While Budget 2018 sets out a path to a balancing Alberta’s budget by 2023, the plan would see the province accumulate $96 billion in debt.

“That’s what it will take to make sure that we don’t do without the important programs and services Albertans have come to rely on,” said Alberta finance minister Joe Ceci, speaking to media at the legislature ahead of the budget being tabled Thursday.

“Had another government been in place, they would have drastically and extremely slashed the necessary supports Albertans need in healthcare and education and social services,” Ceci continued. “We would have all been a lot worse off.”

When the NDP took office in 2015— following a collapse in oil prices that drove Alberta into what Ceci called the “worst recession in a generation”— they also took the advice of former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge. Namely, by taking advantage of low interest rates while stimulating the economy by dramatically increasing spending with a capital plan that led Canada in terms of investment.

“There is still work to do to ensure that every Albertan feels the recovery in their own homes and lives,” said Ceci.

That being said, the government will now scale back some of that spending as it looks to stem the boom and bust cycle at the root of instability in Alberta’s economy.

The provincial government’s ‘Path to Balance’ is focused on diversifying the economy, protecting public services and returning to a budget that no longer operates at a deficit.

Diversifying

As far as the oil and gas industry, diversification includes $1 billion for partial upgrading beginning 2019 and 2020, supporting the construction of between two and five partial upgrading facilities that will refine oilsands bitumen into a product that flows more smoothly through pipelines, reducing costs and increasing output capacity.

Outside the energy sector, the plan includes $60 million to extend Alberta Investor and Capital Investment Tax programs through 2021 and 2022 — programs that have already supported $1 billion in private sector capital projects; $20 million per year by 2020 for a Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit; and 3,000 new post-secondary technology spaces in next five years to boost local tech development.

Protecting Public Services

With the buget aiming to focus tax dollars on where they're needed most, the capital investment plan includes $4.6 billion over five years to be spent on health infrastructure, including a new Edmonton hospital.

The budget also commits to fully funding a projected 2.2 per cent growth in Alberta’s elementary, junior and senior high schools, including providing funds to hire 660 new teachers and 360 support staff. The plan also includes building 20 new schools across the province, with details on where those will be built promised in the near future.

Parents will also benefit from the creation of 78 new Early Learning and Child Care Centres, which will open 4,500 new $25-per-day childcare spaces in Alberta.

Returning to Balance

As the government sends tax dollars on services Albertans value most, it intends on saving money by reducing government operating costs while keeping spending growth below that of population and inflation to bring their budget into balance in five years.

One such cost reduction affecting Edmonton’s bottom line is a $152 million annual reduction to the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) — a grant program that has provided funding for projects such as the Animal Care and Control Centre, the Centennial Garage housing 250 ETS busses, Queen Elizabeth Pool replacement and the Eaux Clares Transit Centre — $61 million of which will come from funding provided to Edmonton.

A new infrastructure grant program is being negotiated to replace the MSI which will be based on revenue sharing.

The plan also hinges on oil prices climbing as high as $70 US per barrel and revenue from the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, currently facing steep opposition and court challenges.

When pressed on how the budget would change if Trans Mountain did not go through, Ceci refused to speculate.