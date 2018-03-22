First supervised consumption site to open in Edmonton Friday

Edmonton’s first supervised consumption site will open Friday at Boyle Street Community Services.



The site offers a clean, safe environment for people to use injectable drugs under the supervision of nurses—and connect with addictions counselling and other healthcare services.



Erica Schoen, Director of Supervised Consumption Services, said the inner-city community has been “anxiously awaiting” the site.



Clients will enter through the intake room, where they sign a consent form and wash their hands. There is capacity for five people at a time.

They will then enter a room with a registered nurse, where they can sit in one of five booths and access clean syringes, cookers, sterile water, Vitamin C to break down drugs, and alcohol swabs.

The nurse will offer tips on safe injection, but all drugs are pre-obtained and self-injected.

The client will clean their own booth when they're done and then go to a monitoring room that has several chairs, activities and snacks. That’s where they can connect with services for treatment and other help.

An addictions counsellor will work as a float between the rooms, can can do referrals in a treatment room at the back of the site.

“This is a very controlled environment,” Schoen said.

A second site at the George Spady Centre is scheduled to open in two to three weeks, and a third at Boyle McCauley is slated to open in spring or summer.