Five fun things to do this weekend
Whether you feel like hitting a play, dance party, competition or something more 'gram-worthy, here is a list of things to get your weekend plans started
City of Angels
When: March 22 - March 31
Where: Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall
Cost: $15 - $25
City of Angels, a musical comedy about the real and reel world of a writer is on this weekend at Allard Hall, the new performance space at MacEwan University. The original comedy has won six Tony awards and you know our star performers are going to do this play justice, so support your local theatre scene and enjoy!
GLOW
When: March 24 ( 7:30 - 11:30 )
Where: Boyle Street
Cost: Free
Boyle Street will light up the night this weekend, as Quarters Arts is putting on an incredible show of giant animated lanterns, hand-made by the community, that will parade down the street. Do it for the ‘gram.
Pakistan Day Celebrations
When: March 24 ( 7p.m. - 9 p.m.)
Where: 9226 39 Ave NW
Cost: Free
What do Pakistan and Canada have in common? Both have a neighbour that’s more famous than them and both were once British Colonies. Come celebrate the first time the idea of Pakistan (the Canada of the east) came into existence. There will be music, songs and trust Metro on this; very delicious food.
Earth Hour Race 2018
When: March 24 (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Where: Multipurpose Room, MacEwan University
Cost: $15
Alright Edmonton, do you have what it takes to save the world? Or even just bring about individual change while enjoying a healthy competition? Gear up for the skill and endurance testing challenges at MacEwan and University of Alberta that highlight initiatives or practices for environmental conservation, social justice, and economic sustainability. There is a fee to participate but the accomplished feeling and swag will be worth it.
Awake
When: March 24 ( 10:30 am. - 1 p.m.)
Where: Sugar Swing Ballroom
Cost: $15 - $18
Calling all morning people! Bring positive vibes to this fun and chill event with music, tai chi and dance. It’s a family friendly event so bring your kids and have fun. There will be some cardio workouts as well to really wake you up.