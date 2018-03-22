Five fun things to do this weekend

City of Angels

When: March 22 - March 31

Where: Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall

Cost: $15 - $25

City of Angels, a musical comedy about the real and reel world of a writer is on this weekend at Allard Hall, the new performance space at MacEwan University. The original comedy has won six Tony awards and you know our star performers are going to do this play justice, so support your local theatre scene and enjoy!

GLOW

When: March 24 ( 7:30 - 11:30 )

Where: Boyle Street

Cost: Free

Boyle Street will light up the night this weekend, as Quarters Arts is putting on an incredible show of giant animated lanterns, hand-made by the community, that will parade down the street. Do it for the ‘gram.

Pakistan Day Celebrations

When: March 24 ( 7p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Where: 9226 39 Ave NW

Cost: Free

What do Pakistan and Canada have in common? Both have a neighbour that’s more famous than them and both were once British Colonies. Come celebrate the first time the idea of Pakistan (the Canada of the east) came into existence. There will be music, songs and trust Metro on this; very delicious food.

Earth Hour Race 2018

When: March 24 (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Multipurpose Room, MacEwan University

Cost: $15

Alright Edmonton, do you have what it takes to save the world? Or even just bring about individual change while enjoying a healthy competition? Gear up for the skill and endurance testing challenges at MacEwan and University of Alberta that highlight initiatives or practices for environmental conservation, social justice, and economic sustainability. There is a fee to participate but the accomplished feeling and swag will be worth it.

Awake

When: March 24 ( 10:30 am. - 1 p.m.)

Where: Sugar Swing Ballroom

Cost: $15 - $18