Officials warn public: Hepatitis A found in Edmonton hospital cafeteria worker

EDMONTON — Health officials are warning people about a case of hepatitis A in a cafeteria worker at an Edmonton hospital.

Alberta Health Services says patients, visitors and staff who consumed food or drink prepared in the cafeteria at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital on certain days between Feb. 26 and March 18 may have been exposed to the serious infection.

Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, medical officer of health, says the risk to the public is low.

But as a precaution people should monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A for 50 days.

Symptoms may include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.