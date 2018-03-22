University of Alberta Students' Union rejects housing and meal fee hikes

The University of Alberta Students’ Union is up in arms over a proposal that would hike tuition fees for international students while increasing the cost of living and eating on campus.

Faced with increasing costs and a tuition freeze, in late February the University of Alberta’s Board Finance and Property Committee proposed a three per cent increase to international tuition, a four per cent increase in rent on student housing and up to a 15 per cent increase in food costs through changes to student meal plans.

Students’ union president Marina Banister warned these increases could push students off campus and make tuition unaffordable for some international students.

According to the students union, the average cost of a bachelor-style apartment on campus would jump to $988 per month, up from $950 per month.

This puts the cost of living on campus well above the average price calculated by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which estimates a bachelor apartment in Edmonton costs around $839 per month to rent.

“The university is pricing themselves out of the market,” Banister said in a press release Monday. “I would rather rent a better place a few blocks away at a cheaper rate and I expect other students will do the same.”

The price hike could see the cost of renting a single bedroom apartment on campus jump to $1,211 per month, making it 20 per cent more expensive than the average off-campus rental rate of $989 for a similar apartment.

The proposal could also see changes to the meal plan at Lister Hall, switching from a pre-loaded card purchased at a cost of $4,317 or $4,782 per year where unused funds are returned to the student, to an all-you-can eat plan at a cost of $4,400 or $4,999.

Students at Lougheed Hall have the all-you-can eat meal plan, but according to the students’ union, surveys of Lister Hall residents over the past two years found more than 90 per cent of residents oppose the plan and prefer the declining balance model.

“The University continues to bring forward the same proposal despite almost universal opposition from students,” said Matthew Luzentales-Simpson, president of the Lister Hall Students’ Association. “An almost identical proposal was actually voted down by the Board of Governors last year due to student lobbying, but here we are again.”

Though tuition remains frozen in Alberta until the end of the 2018 to 2019 academic year, international students are exempt and could pay $650 more to study next year.

Combined with increases to food and housing plans, the student’s union estimates these increases could cost an international student living on campus an extra $1,500 per year.

“Students come to the University of Alberta believing they know what their tuition costs will be, but then it can go up by $600 or more each year. It’s completely unjust," said Akram Hammami, president of the International Students’ Association.