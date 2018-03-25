District fire chief blazing trails for new female firefighters

Shirley Benson has blazed a remarkable trail for female firefighters in Canada.

Benson was the first female firefighter to join Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and the second female firefighter in Canada. She is the longest serving woman of any professional fire service in the country and is now the first woman in Edmonton to be promoted to the rank of district fire chief.

But Benson didn’t sign up for recognition.

“There is no such thing as a female firefighter,” Benson said. “That was not the application I filled out. The application was to become a firefighter for the city of Edmonton. In my eyes, I’m a firefighter who happens to be female.”

Driven to help people and excited by new challenges, Benson became a firefighter in 1988.

“It’s a career that’s totally suited to my personality. I love a challenge every day, I love new stuff and I love to be very physically active,” said Benson.

Though her training made her confident in her skills, she will never forget the feeling of walking into the fire hall on her first day of the job, “when the crew answers the door and is staring you in the eyes wondering what you can bring to the table.”

While it may have been a bit of an adjustment for some of her colleagues in what was and remains a male-dominated field, Benson said every rookie has to prove themselves and for her, “the proof is in the pudding.”

“Every rookie has to prove that they can be trusted and that they have the knowledge and the skill to do the job. I don’t feel like I was any different from any rookie that has come before me or after me,” she said.

She received no special treatment. The training and physical requirements for firefighting are the same for all recruits.

“The testing process that I went through was the exact same for everybody else. I had to achieve on my own merit, and it’s been that way through the entire career,” Benson said.

Even after 30 years of service with Edmonton Fire Rescue, the thrill she feels when the alarm bell sounds remains the same.

“It’s the excitement, you know you are going to be tested and challenged,” Benson said.

What has kept her driven, however, is her desire to lend a helping hand when crisis strikes.

“Shirley is an outstanding role model and she has been an outstanding firefighter, an outstanding officer, and now I’m sure will be an excellent district chief,” said Edmonton fire chief Ken Block.

While her promotion was doubtlessly based on merit, Block hopes seeing a female firefighter achieve such success in her career will inspire more young women to challenge the recruitment process.

As it stands, of the 1,284 full time positions with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, 88 of them are female. Even then, only 9 women are involved in fire suppression.