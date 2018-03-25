Walking the pipeline: Ken Ilgunas walked the proposed Keystone route and wrote about it

The Alaskan oil field where Ken Ilgunas worked as a dishwasher was, as far as he was concerned, the most miserable place on earth.

In 2011, the self-professed environmentalist saw a news item about the Keystone XL protests that set him on a new path.

Specifically, Ilgunas decided he would walk the entire 3,000-kilometre proposed pipeline route, from Hardisty, Alta. to Port Arthur, Texas.

“When you’re in that mindset where you’re so purposeless, you feel so meaningless, you begin to fantasize about ways out,” Ilgunas said. “You begin to fantasize about radical ways to change your life and perhaps bring some meaning into it.”

Ilgunas will be at MacEwan University Thursday to talk about his journey and the ensuing book, Trespassing Across America: One Man’s Epic, Never-Done-Before (and sort of illegal) Hike Across the Heartland.

Ilgunas hitchhiked from Denver, Colo. to Fort McMurray in September 2012, then back down to Hardisty, before he started his 136-day walk.

A former backcountry ranger in Alaska, he felt he had the necessary experience, though it turned out he wasn’t quite prepared for the toll the trip would take on his body.

“I went into this with way too much confidence,” he said.

Ilgunas was still in Saskatchewan when the pain crept in, leaving him to spend four days sleeping in an abandoned RV park before he could pick himself back up.

“At one point I had eight blisters on the bottom of my feet, I had athlete’s feet on the top of my feet, I had gashes on the back of my ankles, and then I got the worst shin splint injury. It was agonizing,” he said.

Ilgunas persevered and by the end was comfortably trekking 25 miles a day.

The people he met along the way gave him a more nuanced and contextualized understanding of the pipeline debate that sparked his trip, he said.

He met two oil workers who told him they were “closet” environmentalists themselves, which shaped how he thought of people working in the industry.

On the flip side, he met a man in southern Saskatchewan who pointed to the 2010 Keystone pipeline in his backyard and said it was the best thing that ever happened to him.

“It never leaked, he got some generous compensation, it was a boost to the local economy,” he said.

Ultimately though, Ilgunas emerged fortified in his anti-pipeline stance, partly thanks to a stop in Cushing, Okla.

The town where several pipelines intersect has been called the centre of the oil universe.

But the jobs and wealth, from what Ilgunas could see, did not seem to reach most of the population.

Indeed, Cushing’s average household income is well below that of the national average.

“With all due respect to Cushing, it was not a thriving city. It was the very opposite,” Ilgunas said. “So even in the middle of the fossil fuel universe, you don’t see all sectors of society benefiting. In fact, you really can’t see who is benefitting.”

While the trip did not shake his environmentalist stance, it did give him a more optimistic view of humanity.

Even traveling through red states, he said people often offered him rides, invited him into their homes for meals and to sleep on their couch.

Some drivers pulled over to hand him cash, and one man in Oklahoma came by to give him a bag of McDonald’s.

“I did go into this project with a lot of cynical notions about North America. At least in America, we are so polarized, and politically we are just so vitriolic,” Ilgunas said.

“But when you see just the warmth and kindness of people, that cynicism just vanishes into thin air.”