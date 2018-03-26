City launches program to encourage urban gardening in empty lots

It’s time to ditch your show shovels for watering cans, folks.

The city is holding an orientation session Tuesday to showcase a pilot program that allows residents to grow their own food and flowers on empty city lots.

As part of the vacant lot cultivation pilot project, residents who are granted a license can grow their own greens on city lots between April 1 and Oct. 31 for a one-time fee of $100.

The program aims to create more opportunities for residents to garden and steward public land, said Kathryn Lennon, a principal planner with the City of Edmonton.

“We would like to encourage urban farming,” she said. “We’ve already seen small urban farms do well across the city.”

According to the city, gardening will only be permitted for non-profit use and for personal, household, or community benefit. On-site sales of produce, cannabis production, rearing livestock and permanent landscaping is forbidden.

Lots range in size from 45 to 400 square metres, averaging around 200 square metres – roughly the size of a tennis court.

Program participants may either import clean soil, or test and remediate existing soil as needed. The city has free planters that may be borrowed on a first-come, first-served basis, but participants must bring their own materials such as raised beds, soil and water.

The city is hoping community members will play a vital role in determining whether the project should be established as a permanent program.

We’re trying to make gardening and food production more visible in the urban landscape, said Lennon.

“There is a lot of interest from Edmontonians in having more access to land to garden on.”