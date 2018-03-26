New online toolkit helps male spouses of breast cancer patients

Warren Tasker’s world turned upside down in 2007 when his wife, Gwen Borowski, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

Suddenly, he had one priority: taking care of her.

“You have to be very patient, because your partner is the one with the cancer. I constantly had to remind myself that I was the one who was taking care of her and that I had to remain selfless, that I had to focus all my energies on her,” Tasker said.

But being a full time caretaker took its toll.

"It’s like you're on call or on duty 24/7," he said. "There is an awful lot of information that comes at you, very fast and a lot of it you don’t understand so it was exhausting and it was scary."

But Tasker says there was a lot of information available for his wife, but there were few resources to support him as a caretaker.

Until now, that is.

Wendy Duggleby, associate dean of research at the University of Alberta, has created a new toolkit called MaTT (Male spouse Transition Toolkit) for the male spouses of breast cancer patients.

The online program, that became available to the public two weeks ago, includes detailed info about the condition, and glossary of terms to help men understand the disease. It also has interactive tools to help men with self care, and talk to their wives about their condition.

For two years Tasker helped his wife navigate treatment, a mastectomy and then recovery.

“It was a rough time and I came to the conclusion after I had been through that period of time that caregivers needed help too. They needed something to navigate through that.”

Duggleby said many men struggle with how to be a supportive partner, especially as their wives struggle emotionally or undergo changes in their appearance.

She added that because cancer can change a woman’s body, it becomes a difficult subject to address by both partners. The toolkit helps men address that conversation.

According to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, six Albertans get diagnosed with breast cancer every day.

Duggleby says she started working on tools for caregivers after meeting nurses at the B.C. Cancer Agency.

“The nurses said to me, ‘Wendy, can you find a way to help these husbands and partners of women with breast cancer,” she remembered.

She started looking at the literature back in 2009, when she said she couldn’t find much.

Her new tool is the result of research, interviews with international experts and consultations with actual caregivers, including Tasker, on the design and content of the toolkit.