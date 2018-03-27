Advocates hope to save historic Edmonton blacksmith shop from demolition

A 93-year-old historic blacksmith shop dating back to Edmonton’s early industrial days could soon be demolished unless the province steps in and officially designates it as a heritage property.

The owner of the A. Minchau Blacksmith Shop, located in Old Strathcona near 81 Avenue and 102 Street, has applied to the city for a demolition permit. Robert Geldart, a senior heritage planner with the city, confirmed Cejay Ventures LTD applied for the permit on March 23.

The A. Minchau Blacksmith Shop was built in 1925 for Adolf Minchau, an immigrant from present-day Poland, which was then Russia. He came to Edmonton in 1894 and worked for John Walter, one of Edmonton’s early pioneers. The building operated as a welding shop right into the 1980s, before it fell into disrepair.

Dan Rose, co-founder of Heritage Forward, a society dedicated to preserving historic buildings, was disappointed to hear of the demolition permit. He called the shop a great example of the type of rustic “utilitarian” buildings that characterize the formerly industrial Old Strathcona.

“It just has that very sort of unique brick boomtown façade with that wonderful ghost sign … Keeping buildings like that intact is critical in making sure people see the old in Old Strathcona,” Rose said.

He was not overly surprised to hear of the demolition permit, because the building has been “languishing” in an area where there’s significant pressure for new residential buildings. But he’s also worried it will become just another condo.

“There hasn’t been any investment in the space, it’s been essentially a shell,” he said.

A spokesperson fpr Cejay Ventures Ltd did not return requests for comment by deadline.

The city has a list of roughly 950 buildings with noted historic value, but only about 145 are officially designated as Municipal Historic Resources, which means they are legally protected from demolition. The A. Minchau Blacksmith Shop doesn’t fall within that list.

Ward 8 Councillor Ben Henderson said the city has been working with the building owner to get the building officially designated for several years, with no luck.

“We’ve been working hard to convince them not to demolish, but if they choose to do it, we don’t have great tools to say no,” Henderson said.

He noted the building was recently zoned and a 12-storey mixed-use building could be built there.

“That unfortunately means the property is that much more valuable,” Henderson said.

The province has the power to request a Historic Resource Impact Assessment, which would prevent the building from being demolished, or override the owner and designate it a heritage property.

Matthew Wangler, the executive director of Alberta Culture and Tourism’s Historic Resources Management branch, said no decisions have been made, but they’re working with the city to evaluate the building’s heritage value.

Rose sees the building as a piece of Edmonton’s history.