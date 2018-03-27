'No justification' for budget cuts, says University of Alberta staff association

University of Alberta staff members slammed the school’s board of governors for approving budget cuts, days after the board came under fire from the students’ association.

The Association of Academic Staff University of Alberta (AASUA) released a statement Monday saying there is “no justification” for the four-per cent across-the-board cut the board approved earlier this month.

“The administrative costs of the university need to be managed tightly and ensure that the academic mission of the university is not compromised,” AASUA President Heather Bruce said in an interview with Metro.

“Four per cent are fairly large, and potentially could affect our ability to deliver on the academic mission of the university.”

Bruce said cuts that affect teaching and research should only be considered after the costs of senior administration have been “significantly trimmed.”

University of Alberta students told Metro on March 16 that some might have to drop out after the school’s board of governors also voted for three separate cost increases to students.

The board voted to raise rent in residences by an average of four per cent, increase international student tuition by 3.14 per cent, and implement a new meal plan that could cost 15 per cent more.

Michael Phair, chair of the university’s board of governors, told Metro the day of the vote that there was no other way to cover rising costs.

U of A administration announced plans last October to start paying down a $14-million deficit by reducing its budget by four per cent for the 2018-19 fiscal year and 2.5 per cent each of the next two years.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt criticized the board when speaking to reporters at the Alberta legislature last week, suggesting U of A President David Turpin should take a financial hit first.

Turpin has a base salary of $500,000 a year and made $824,000 in total compensation, according to the university's 2016-17 fiscal report.

Schmidt sent an e-mail statement to Metro Tuesday saying he met with Phair Monday to discuss the possibility of the board "reassessing their budget."