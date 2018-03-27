Supervised consumption site to open at Edmonton's Royal Alex Hospital in early April

Edmonton is becoming home to what's believed to be North America’s first hospital-based supervised consumption site.

The Royal Alexandra Hospital will allow patients to use injectable drugs under the supervision of nurses beginning April 2, making it the second of four planned supervised consumption sites in the city.

“It’s important we do everything we can to support individuals and families affected by the opioid crisis,” said Health Minister Sarah Hoffman. “Supervised consumption sites provide a secure, supportive place for people who use substances, while also being connected with wraparound services such as counselling and treatment programs.”

The unit will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will provide services for up to six patients at a time.

Patients will have access to their doctor, counsellors, social workers and peer-support workers for additional services, including mental-health support and opioid-dependency treatment.

Nurses will have naloxone kits on hand in case of overdoses.

Only patients admitted to the hospital will be allowed to use the consumption site. They will be asked to deposit their drugs into safes provided to them at in-patient care facilities and will be granted access to the site after filling out paperwork.

There are anywhere up to 20 patients a day who would be eligible to use the consumption site, said Dr. Kathryn Dong, director of the addiction recovery and community health (ARCH) program at the hospital.

Having a safe consumption site in an acute care facility means patients won’t put themselves at risk by injecting elsewhere inside or outside the hospital, said Mayor Don Iveson.

“This model will not just save lives in Edmonton but will help other vulnerable individuals from other cities as other leaders learn and possibly apply how it can be done,” he said.