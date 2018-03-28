Alberta added more police officers than any other province in 2017, according to a Statistics Canada report released Wednesday.

In a year when six provinces saw a net loss in the number of officers they hired versus the number that left their service, Alberta had a net gain of 262 officers and increased its rate of police strength (the number of officers per 100,000 population) for the third straight year.

Alberta also recorded the biggest increase in police spending, tied with Nunavut at seven per cent, compared to a 3.2 per cent increase nationally.

The numbers include municipal officers in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer, plus provincial RCMP. It excludes staff at RCMP headquarters and training facilities.

Rebecca Kong, manager of the policing services program with the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, said the increase might be tied to a spike in crime in 2014 and 2015.

“Those were the years where we saw the economic downturn. Police were reporting more crime then, so it could be related,” Kong said.

Alberta’s Crime Severity Index jumped more than any other province in 2015 but declined by one per cent in 2016, driven by decreases in homicide, robbery and mischief.

Red Deer led the police spending increase in Alberta last year, gaining four per cent police strength and spending an additional 14 per cent.

Edmonton ranks eighth in police strength among 50 police services, with 183 officers per 100,000 population, based on a snapshot taken May 15, 2017.

That's actually a 0.2 per cent decrease from last year.

Meanwhile, Edmonton’s police spending increased by eight per cent in the same time frame, partly due to more civilian hires.

According to Edmonton Police Service fourth-quarter numbers, civilian employees was up to 771 from 733 at the same time in 2016.

“When you think about the complexity now, the IT required in terms of things like servers, digital evidence, forensics, body-worn cameras, even the cost of gasoline, all those things can contribute to the cost of policing,” Kong said.

EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in an e-mailed statement that part of that increase is in relation to the “civilianization” of areas like communications that do not require an officer, and many of the civilian positions created in the past year have been funded through internal reallocations.

Voordenhout said the number of officers is still catching up with population growth and demographic changes.

Alberta’s police strength declined from 2010 through 2014 while its population was growing.