Five individuals in police custody following ‘overnight incidents’
Edmonton police are expected to release more details Wednesday
Edmonton police are investigating several incidents that took place overnight at Manning Drive and 18 Street, including a shooting, home invasion, robbery and kidnapping.
Five individuals are in custody and one man in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday.
“This is a complex investigation involving several scenes and investigators are still piecing together the facts.”
Police are expected to provide more details later today.
