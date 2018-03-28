U of A students storm president's office to protest budget cuts and cost hikes

Dozens of University of Alberta students swarmed the hallway outside President David Turpin’s office Wednesday to protest recent budget cuts and fee hikes made by the university.

Students followed Turpin to his office after a campus forum, during which he was asked repeatedly about university administration's decision to increase student fees and slash the overall budget by four per cent.

“At the forum many students asked intelligent, thoughtful questions and they were met with unsatisfactory responses,” said Marina Banister, president of the University of Alberta Students’ Union.

“These budget cuts and cost increases significantly harm the experience of students here at the University of Alberta,” she said. “People come to postsecondary to better themselves through education and through these increased costs and budget cuts that mandate is not being fulfilled.”

The university board of governors voted March 16 to raise rent in residences by an average of four per cent, increase international student tuition by 3.14 per cent, and implement a new meal plan that could cost 15 per cent more.

Carrying posters and chanting “U of A, not OK,” students expressed their dismay at the announcement to increase costs, despite the province earmarking funding for postsecondary education in their budget announced last week.

Students asked Turpin how the provincial budget would affect the university’s financial woes—the NDP government’s plan includes a two per cent increase to the Campus Alberta grant and a $17 million allocation for tuition backfill.

In a blog post written Wednesday evening, Turpin said senior leaders and the board of governors can determine their next steps only once the university receives a letter from the Ministry of Advanced Education “confirming the specific amount of government funding the University of Alberta will receive.”

“This letter usually arrives in late spring. At that time, the board will review options,” he wrote.