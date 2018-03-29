AHS investigating southeast Filipino restaurant for E. coli outbreak

Alberta Health Services is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to a Filipino restaurant in southeast Edmonton.

There have been five confirmed cases of E. coli O157:H7 – a strain of the bacteria that can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting – detected in people who consumed food from Mama Nita’s Binalot, located at 1519 Lakewood Rd., AHS said in a press release Thursday.

While it’s been confirmed that the five individuals who have tested positive for the bacteria ate at the restaurant, AHS said the establishment and its workers have not yet been confirmed as the source.

The restaurant has been cited for eight critical violations by AHS since 2016, including for improperly storing cooked food and having inadequate handwash supplies. No critical violations were noted in a follow up inspection on Sept. 22, 2017.

AHS is asking anyone who ate at the restaurant after March 15 to monitor themselves for symptoms. In more severe forms of the disease, hemolytic uremic syndrome (a form of kidney failure) can develop.

Restaurant owners, AHS said, have been cooperating with public health officials. Environmental Public Health inspected the restaurant Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms usually start one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with E. coli bacteria. If you are concerned or start to develop symptoms, please visit a healthcare clinic or your family physician as soon as possible. It’s important that you mention your possible exposure to E. coli O157:H7.