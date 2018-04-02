Noisy neighbourhoods: Report identifies downtown areas with most vehicle noise

Drivers, start your engines: a new city report has identified the worst areas for vehicle noise in and around downtown Edmonton.

As part of a 2016 pilot project, the city placed noise monitoring systems in four locations on 124 Street, Jasper Ave, Groat Raod and 109 Street to identify and measure cars making excessive noise.

Two of these locations – 124 Street and Groat Road – were identified as the noisiest locations, according to the report prepared by city administration.

Arthur Ruston, president of the Westmount Community League, says the stretch of Groat Road bordering Westmount can get quite loud during the summer.

“There’s excessive noise from either high-powered cars or motorcycles or a combination thereof on a frequent basis,” he said.

However, other residents feel like noise pollution is unavoidable.

Krista Franke, a small business owner and resident of the 124 Street area, believes noise is a part of the urban landscape.

“If you want to live by a bustling area that has amenities and shops and local businesses, then you kind of have to trade it for some of that noise,” she said. “We live in the city.”

Noise level from automobile traffic on a typical street averages 60 to 65 decibels. Noise monitors placed at the two locations captured several instances of vehicle noise exceeding 90 decibels over a nearly two-week period in October 2016.

That’s louder than most garbage disposals, but quieter than a jackhammer.

In their recommendations to committee, city administration suggests a combination of enforcement, education, technology and planning to mitigate the excessive noise.

The report goes to the Community and Public Services Committee on Wednesday.

The noise measuring devices were placed at:

- 124 Street from Jasper Avenue to 118 Avenue

- Jasper Avenue from 109 Street to 124 Street

- Groat Road from Victoria Park Road to 107 Avenue