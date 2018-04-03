‘Blasphemous’ ice cream shop Sweet Jesus is coming to Edmonton

Sprinkle some sacrilege on that scoop.

Toronto ice cream shop Sweet Jesus, which has been recently criticized by some conservative Christians for being “blasphemous,” is preparing to open two locations in Edmonton.

The company has two shops planned, in West Edmonton Mall and Southgate Centre, though a spokesperson did not confirm their specific opening dates when reached by Metro.

The brand was founded by Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai in 2015, and came under fire after Activist Mommy — a right-wing blogger and mother of 10 who boasts that she “triggers the left by confronting the lies of abortion, feminism, Islam, and the homosexual agenda” — posted an article in January calling its use of religious imagery blasphemous.

That prompted several online petitions calling for Sweet Jesus to apologize and change its name.

One petition on CitizenGo, which had more than 11,000 signatures Thursday, accuses the company of hate speech against Christians.

“Sweet Jesus is all about trashing Christianity and mocking the saving work of our Lord Jesus Christ,” the petition reads.

Richmond issued a statement about the controversy, saying Sweet Jesus has decided “after a lot of thought” not to change its name.

He said the company is made up of people that represent a wide range of cultural and religious beliefs, and its aim is not to offer commentary on anyone’s religion or belief systems.

“We are conscious of the fact that, to some, our name can be off-putting,” he wrote.