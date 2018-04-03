Self-driving cars could be tested in Edmonton as early as January

Self-driving cars could hit the road in Edmonton for testing as early as January, if city councillors have their way.

On Tuesday, the Urban Planning Committee passed a motion asking administration to begin work on an autonomous vehicle pilot testing program with a target date of January 1 2019, that would align with new rules for self-driving cars the province is currently working on.

Coun. Andrew Knack said Edmonton could play a leadership role in testing the vehicles in snowy conditions.

“I think we have seen testing occur in a number of cities in the U.S and a little bit in Toronto but there is really no northern North American city with a climate like ours where we see a lot of snow for testing,” said Coun. Andrew Knack.

“That’s part of what needs to be worked out.”

The Government of Alberta is working on a regulation and policy framework for autonomous vehicle testing that is set to be released in June 2018.

City administration said the new provincial rules will clarify what the city needs to do before putting vehicles on the road. Until then, the city can only test cars on private land or closed off public roads.

Paul Godsmark, chief technology officer at the Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence, said driverless vehicles would likely function more like a service than a product. Meaning, companies would have a fleet of vehicles that would serve a certain area, similar to Uber or TappCar, instead of selling cars to individuals.

“But it’s half the price because you have removed the cost of the driver. Then if you rideshare, cost lowers even more,” he said. “So you have a door to door on-demand service which is significantly better than the schedule service offered by transit.”

He says autonomous vehicles will have an impact on the current transit system.

“We are not that densely populated here. Autonomous vehicles will be able to make more efficient use of the road network,” he said.

Knack said the technology has the potential to change the economics of transit.

“If we in fact move to a fleet-based model, as in cities run these fleets as an extension of mass transit. It’s a different way of looking at transit. There is the potential that one self-driving vehicle can replace nine to 13 private vehicles.”

The committee has asked administration for biannual reports on the progress of this testing.

Are they safe?

Autonomous vehicles have been in the news lately after a woman died in Tempe, Arizona on March 18 after getting hit by a self-driving Uber.

The accident caused Uber to suspend its self-driving vehicle testing in Toronto.

Knack says the although the accident was terrible, it’s important to note that it got so much attention because it’s so rare.

“This is the first example of that, for what has been tested for a number of years in a number of different cities,” he said.

Knack says although self-driving cars haven’t been tested in all cities yet, all the research suggests they are far safer than human drivers.