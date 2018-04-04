MacEwan University recovers over 90 per cent of money stolen in email phishing scam

MacEwan University announced Wednesday, the recovery of $10.92 million of the $11.8 million that was stolen from them in an August 2017 phishing scam.

"We are fortunate and we are thankful to everybody who helped us," said David Beharry, media relations advisor for MacEwan University.

"We recovered the funds, we found out about it late last week."

He says the credit for the recovery goes to an internal team at the university, legal counsel in several jurisdictions, and fraud units at bank and law enforcement agencies.

On Aug. 23, a series of emails where senders posed as Clark Builders, a vendor the university deals with, convinced university staff to change electronic banking information. The emails resulted in a transfer of $11.8 million to fraudsters instead of Clark Builders.

The university found out about it after Clark Builders called the school about a missing payment.

Beharry says the funds were traced to banks in Montreal and Hong Kong in September and those accounts were then frozen.

He says the university has since put in place strict financial controls. They include that employees verify all changes to vendors via phone and email confirmation.

The changes must also now be verified by a university employee supervisor, manager or director.

The university is also implementing mandatory training for its employees to recognize fraud and phishing scams.

Beharry says the auditor general confirmed that the university’s 2017 financial statements were accurate and not impacted by the incident.

"It’s very important to understand that the incident will not impact the academic or business operations," he said.