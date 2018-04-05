Alberta Health Services apologizes for letter addressed to 'Treaty Indian'

EDMONTON — Alberta Health Services is apologizing after sending a teenage Indigenous girl a letter addressed to "Treaty Indian."

The organization says the address line of the letter was completely inappropriate and used culturally offensive language which should never have been used.

In a statement, AHS says this should never have happened and the organization is profoundly saddened that it did.

The organization says it has reached out to the 15-year-old girl and her mother to apologize personally.

It is also apologizing to Indigenous communities and promising to explain how this might have happened.

The health service says all employees are expected to treat everyone with respect and it will make sure something similar never happens again.

"Rest assured that we are taking this extremely seriously," Alberta Health Services said in a statement Thursday. "We know that a significant barrier to First Nations people accessing the health-care system is trust, and acknowledge that institutional racism and stereotyping has kept people from getting the care they need.

"We also know that the relationships between AHS and our First Nations people must continue to improve, and we are committed to building, nurturing and growing those relationships."

The letter came to light when a picture of the address line was posted on Twitter Wednesday evening by Indigenous artist Dawn Marie Marchand. She said the letter was addressed to the daughter of a friend who gave her permission to share it on social media.