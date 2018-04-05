Long prison stay sought for Edmonton man convicted of beating estranged wife

EDMONTON — A prosecutor wants a 62-year-old Edmonton man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife to spend at least 21 years in prison before parole eligibility — almost as long as the minimum for first-degree murder.

The Crown submitted its request during sentencing arguments Wednesday for Gilbert Robinson, who a jury found guilty in January for the April 2014 death of Gina Robinson.

The woman was found beaten at the bottom of some stairs and died later in hospital.

During her submission, prosecutor Domina Hussain told the judge that the beating was brutal — that the woman's head and face were crushed.

If the judge agrees to the Crown's request, Robinson would not be eligible for a shot at parole until he is 83.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Hussain told the judge that the beating was "focused and I respectfully submit, relentless."

Several of dead woman's friends attended the hearing and read a victim impact statement.

Lori McConnell, one of those friends, later said outside court that Gina's death has changed the lives of many people.

"We've lost somebody very important to us as individuals, as well as our group. It was a little unnerving to know what he had done."