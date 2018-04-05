The last straw: Edmonton pub chain goes strawless for environmental reasons

Suck it up Edmonton, no more straws for you.

At some bars in town, anyway: the Sherlock Holmes pub chain in the city has announced they're going strawless.

It's a decision Gary Tomchuk, owner of the downtown location, says was made after staff noticed buckets of straws being thrown out every day.

“We are always trying to find ways to be more efficient and be more environmentally responsible,” he said. “It may seem like a little thing to you but when they all added up it can be a big thing.”

The move to reduce the use of plastic straws has been gaining steam in Canada recently, as restaurants think about slashing their environmental footprint.

Back in 2017, a handful of bars in Ontario opted to ditch plastic straws. In 2016, 41 businesses in Tofino, B.C., committing to getting rid of plastic straws and offering paper ones instead.

On Wednesday, Vancouver took it one step futher by proposing restrictions on straws city-wide—under the plan, servers would only give straws to customers who ask for them.

The city isn't proposing a full ban, as disability advocates have said some people require them to drink.

Tomchuk says each Sherlock's location still has some straws which they will also give to customers upon request.

Kristin Hatte, a waitress at the Sherlock Holmes pub downtown, says reaction from customers has been largely positive.

“There are still a lot of people who are uncomfortable with it and who actually get upset but for the most part people have been pretty good about it,” she said.

Tomchuk said all local companies should be looking for ways to be more environmentally sustainable.

“This was an easy one for us to do, and to explain to people why, and something we feel good about.”