Former Needle Vinyl Tavern co-owner charged with sexual assault

A former co-owner of a downtown Edmonton music venue has been charged with sexual assault.



Police confirmed Friday that James Leder, 37, one of three owners of the defunct Needle Vinyl Tavern, faces one sexual assault charge in relation to an incident that took place on March 10, 2017.



Brittany Rudyck, who had worked at the Needle, went public with allegations in a Facebook post on Nov. 19, writing that one of the Needle’s owners had groped her during a function at the venue.



Rudyck said in the post that she quit her job after owners allegedly refused to address concerns over a recent hire of a different man she said has a history of harassing women.



She filed a complaint with police days later in relation to the March incident involving the owner.



Bands started cancelling shows en masse after the post was shared on social media, and the venue closed its doors within days.



Leder is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.