Humboldt Broncos player 'brightened up the locker room,' former teammate says

A Humboldt Broncos player who is reported killed in a horrific Friday evening bus crash is being remembered by a former teammate as a player and friend who "brightened up the locker room."

Jaxon Joseph, 20 — whose father Chris Joseph is a retired NHL player — was on board a Saskatchewan junior team’s bus that crashed Friday after a collision with a transport truck.

The Bronco's 2017-2018 roster lists Joseph as playing centre for the team and from Edmonton.

"We are extremely saddened to hear that former Eagle Jaxon Joseph has passed away in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident," reads a statement tweeted from his former team the Surrey Eagles' official account Saturday morning. "Jaxon was a member of our team in the 2015-16 season. Rest In Peace."

The RCMP said 15 people have been killed, and 28 on board the bus, adding it is not confirming any victims' identities yet, to "ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided."

Former Eagles teammate Paul McAvoy said he played with Joseph for the Eagles during the 2015/2016 season and knew him as a teammate who helped them get through a tough season.

“He kind of brightened up the locker room,” said McAvoy from New York State where he's now playing college hockey, calling Joseph a “super friendly, energetic, out-going guy, that kind of made you smile whenever you were with him.”

Reached Saturday, Adam Mannella with the Surrey Eagles said he was unable to speak on the matter because he's new to the team, but confirmed Joseph played with the club a few years ago.

Surrey Eagles player Jackson Ross ‏said Jaxon “was loved greatly amongst his teammates.”

“We weren't together for a very long time, but Jaxon was and will always be a brother to me,” Ross tweeted Saturday morning. “Hell of a friend and hockey player that lived every day with passion and love. Always had a smile on his face.”

Joseph was very talented, McAvoy said, while he “obviously got a lot of it from his dad, a lot of it was on his own as well.”

The young player was working towards a university hockey scholarship, and was having a “really good year” with the Broncos. While he was driven towards his dreams and "hockey all the time," he also loved ping-pong, volleyball and "any physical activity, anything that involved competition, McAvoy said.

“Whoever had the chance to know him just knows how great of a person he was, his personality. It really showed in everything he did."