'We've all been on that bus': Alberta hockey community mourns tragic Humboldt Broncos crash

The Alberta hockey community is reeling after a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday night; a collision that is being felt at rinks from coast to coast.

“The hockey community is a tight one and it’s very close and we’re all connected in some way,” Ryan Bartoshyk, commissioner of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, told Metro Saturday.

RCMP said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fifteen players have been confirmed dead in the crash, and 14 more are injured.

It’s playoff season for Canadian junior hockey leagues, which means many top teams are putting in long hours on the road as they zig zag across provinces to face off. Bartoshyk was himself enroute to a playoff game in Okotoks when he heard the news.

“We’ve all been on that bus, going to a game and feeling the excitement of the game, and being with your family on that bus; it’s a big part of junior hockey,” he said.

“It’s hard to fathom, it’s devastating.”

According to the current Broncos roster posted online, 14 of the players were from Alberta. Not all of them were confirmed on the bus.

Bartoshyk said the nature of the sport means players are accustomed to playing all over the country.

"We have junior players in our league from all over the country and the States and our athletes are all across the country as well, it's about playing the game and chasing your dream," he said.

Bartoshyk said he'd been in contact with Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHA) President Bill Chow Friday and his organization was prepared to offer support.

He added that no decision had been made about provincial play offs or the national championship: "We haven't had that conversation yet," he said.

He added that, for the SJHA, "hockey is the farthest thing from their mind.. for now, they just want to support the community."

Premier Rachel Notley also released a statement Saturday morning about the tragedy that has “rocked the Prairies and the entire country.”

“Countless young athletes and their families travel our highways on those buses, going from game to game or tournament to tournament. It is a core part of life on our prairies. While we can only imagine your pain, it’s heartbreaking,” the statement reads.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson also tweeted that “our collective hearts are broken,” and that the High Level Bridge will be lit in the Broncos' colours of green and gold on Saturday night.

The tragedy has also sparked an outpouring of financial support.

The Oilers Foundation tweeted Saturday afternoon that the net proceeds from the 50/50 at the Oilers game Saturday night will go to the victims and families affected.