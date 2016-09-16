Halifax lands $20 million from federal government in Citadel Hill resolution

Halifax is getting $20 million from the federal government thanks to the long-standing Citadel Hill disagreement reaching an end.

On Friday, HRM said in a release the disagreement with the federal government over the payments in lieu of taxes for the years 1997 to 2015 has been resolved by the federal government paying $20 million to the municipality.

“I’m delighted that we have addressed this outstanding issue,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in the release.

“This is the culmination of a significant effort over the past few years with our counterparts at the federal government, and our municipal staff worked hard to achieve a positive resolution. The municipality will now have the opportunity to invest that money toward the betterment of our region as a whole.”

Savage will meet with media on Friday morning to add more details about the resolution.



The two sides went before a federal panel in Halifax nearly two years ago to help determine how much Ottawa owes the city in back taxes for the national historic site.

The resolution came about after “lengthy discussions” between senior officials from HRM and Public Services and Procurement Canada, the release said.