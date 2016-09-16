Police ask for information in Dartmouth homicide of Rickey Walker

Police are asking for the public’s help investigating the recent homicide of Rickey Walker.

The man called police himself just before 3 a.m. on Sept.1, saying he had been shot. Officers found him behind John McNeil Elementary School at the end of Leaman Drive in Dartmouth.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, and pronounced dead soon after, a Halifax Regional Police release said.

The Medical Examiner later ruled the 48-year-old Dartmouth man’s death a homicide.

On Aug. 31 at about 11 a.m., police said Walker was seen in the area of Portland Street near Prince Street in Dartmouth.

He was last seen getting off a Halifax Transit bus in the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

Walker is described as a white man, 6’1’’, with a larger build, short grey hair, a grey beard and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was possibly carrying a black cloth reusable grocery bag.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Walker during this timeframe (11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 31), or has any information about this incident, to call police at 490-5020.