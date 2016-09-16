Police investigating robbery at Subway restaurant in Halifax

Police are investigating a robbery in Halifax on Thursday night.



In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said just before midnight, a male suspect entered the Subway restaurant at 5560 Fenwick St.

The man approached the employee, stated he had a gun and demanded cash. No gun was seen.

The suspect took an undisclosed sum of money and fled the store. The employee wasn’t injured.

Police checked the area but couldn’t locate the suspect.

He’s described as 35 to 40 years old and was wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark ball hat.