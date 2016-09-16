Young man dead, another charged with impaired driving, after crash in Nova Scotia

A young man is dead and another person is charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say they were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the community of Simpon’s Corner, Lunenburg Co. after a 25-year-old man driving a truck died when his vehicle left Highway 208 and crashed into a ditch.

As well, police say another vehicle was involved and left the scene.

About three hours later, police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say was driving the other vehicle.

The accused, who is from Pleasant River, is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.