Community members participate in cleaning up Halifax's Point Pleasant Park

Thanks to some local volunteers, Point Pleasant Park just got a little cleaner.

Yvonne Ritchie, an environmental science student, took part in the Halifax event for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup on Saturday.

“For me, getting involved with nature and helping make it a place that we can all enjoy is something that I really value,” said Ritchie.

On Saturday morning, dozens of people split up into groups to pick up litter around the Halifax park, particularly along Black Rock Beach.

The national cleanup initiative is a joint effort of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Canada. According to a release from WWF, more than 2,000 cleanups have been organized across the country in 2016 so far. That’s the most amount of events ever registered in the program in one calendar year.

After picking up the trash, teams sifted through it. Jessica Bradford and her group found everything from socks to a bike lock.

“A lot of tampon tubes were found, which is something I think can be avoided with just a little bit more education,” said Bradford. “It doesn’t have to end up in our waterways.”

Wenhui Gao agreed that a lot of the pollution is preventable.

“There’s so many things that we can do – these little things,” she said. “Not to flush (certain things) into your toilet, or not to leave your garbage on the beach.”

Participants kept a list of litter they accumulated – including plenty of plastic and rope. One group even found a chunk of what they guessed was a chimney or brick wall near the water.

Sarah Saunders of WWF-Canada said these lists will help in collecting data.

“This is really important for us, because we actually use this information for scientific studies,” Saunders told volunteers.