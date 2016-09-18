Halifax Votes 2016: Be loud. Be engaged. Our city deserves it.

Ticked off about development happening in your neighbourhood? Upset with our poor transit system? Fuming over garbage bag limits?

These are all issues decided at City Hall.

It’s why we owe it to our city to be loud and engaged for Halifax Votes 2016.

Metro plans to be. We hope you’ll join us.

In 2012, less than 40 per cent of Halifax voters went to the ballot box. That figure is disappointing, especially given how much decisions made at the municipal level affect our daily lives.

It’s why we need to make our voices heard Oct. 15. Nothing changes if we stay quiet and don’t vote.

And we are here to help.

Over the next four weeks, Metro will be digging into the issues so you can be informed for voting day.

Metro will be talking to people in the council districts to determine the big issues.

Metro will also be exploring some hot-button topics to help make them key campaign issues.

We also want to hear from you, the readers, on issues you care about.

It’s why Metro is using the hashtag #YourVoiceMatters for our HRM election coverage.

Contact us by email (Philip.croucher@metronews), Twitter (@metrohalifax) or Facebook (Metro Halifax), and tell us what you care about.

We’ll help ask those questions when we sit down with both mayoral candidates.

I’m calling on us to beat that 2012 election count of 36.9 per cent. More than 40 per cent is a victory.

Not happy with who’s running? Go a step further and write nothing on your ballot. Send your message of dissatisfaction to our politicians that way.