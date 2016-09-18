Halifax Votes 2016: Talking transit and quarries in sprawling District 1

It’s a big district, and it’s a big, open competition.

There are six candidates vying for the job of councillor in District 1 – Waverley – Fall River – Musquodoboit Valley, and no incumbent.

Coun. Barry Dalrymple announced he’d be stepping aside earlier this year after one term as the expanded district’s first councillor, and his second term as councillor. He beat Steve Streatch, who had served in the more compact former District 1 – Musquodoboit Valley – Eastern Shore in 2012.

Voter turnout in the district in that election was 43.4 per cent. Dalrymple took 57.33 per cent of that vote, and Streatch had 42.67 per cent.

This time around, Streatch is back on the ballot, up against Colin Castle, a young man vowing to knock on every door in the district; Cathy Deagle-Gammon, the executive director of a Dartmouth non-profit helping adults with intellectual disabilities; Trevor Lawson, a veterinarian; Alison McNair, a real estate agent; and Steve Sinnot, a Canada Post officer.

Graeme Van Leer lives in Fletcher’s Lake, and helps to run a community website for the Fall River area. He said he’s heard from a few of the candidates on his doorstep, but what’s important to him is that whoever wins doesn’t stop showing up after the election.

“I want them to listen to the people. You see loads of them during the run-up to the elections, but we want to see them afterwards,” he said in a recent interview.

Van Leer sees the size of the district as a real barrier for anyone trying to do connect with people.

“With all the candidates, I think you’re going to see more of them in this area (Fall River) because this is where the population base is. And I think that’s a shame for the Musquodoboit Valley because they’re not gonna get the presentation they deserve,” he said.

As for the issues in this election, Van Leer puts transit at the top.

“There is no transit in Fall River at all. We have a Fall River park and ride which heads up from the 118 there. That’s OK, but the trouble is to get it you have to walk there,” he said.

He’d like to see a bus come through the area, and said the community wants to see commuter rail become a reality.

Another major concern in the area is the ongoing possibility of a controversial quarry in Miller Lake.

“It is a big sticking point and it’s been dragging on,” Van Leer said. “I think really people want a resolution to it. They want it put to bed once and for all. It’s not wanted.”

How to vote:

Key Dates:

· e-voting (online and by telephone) starts Oct. 4, runs every day till Oct. 13

· Advanced polling in person on Oct. 8, 11

· Election Day is Oct. 15

Qualifications: must be at least 18 years old, Canadian citizen, Nova Scotia resident for six months, and an HRM resident before the first advanced polling day

Check if you’re registered: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/onvoterslist.html

Which district you live in: apps.halifax.ca/districtlookup

Where to vote: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/wheretovote.html