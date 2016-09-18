Bringing the party to City Hall: Prof says political parties municipally could help engage public

Want more candidates? More engagement? Higher voter turnout?

One local political scientist says the answer might be to bring parties to municipal politics.

Four of 16 districts in Halifax Regional Municipality already had a new councillor more than a month before the upcoming municipal election. Why? Because no one stepped up to challenge the incumbent councillors in those areas.

“It’s independent politics, and it’s very difficult under those circumstances to successfully challenge an incumbent. So a lot of candidates would reason that it’s not worth their time to do so,” says Kristin Good, associate professor at Dalhousie University.

“It’s an issue that is shaped by the nature of municipal institutions and the lack of party politics.”

Good says party politics at the municipal level would allow candidates to team up with others to educate the public on their positions on issues, share their costs, and “provide a shortcut for voters.”

She wouldn’t want to see provincial or federal parties in local politics “because you might start seeing national positions on local issues, and in a way that would negate the whole purpose of having local government, which is to bring community values to bear on local decision making.”

“What I would support are the independent local parties that exist in some cities like Vancouver or Montreal. And really, they’re slates of candidates that run together, sometimes based on an issue, sometimes based on a general orientation on the environment or something like that,” Good says.

Coun. Tim Outhit – one of four councillors acclaimed for another four-year term, which he calls “humbling” – used to live in Vancouver, and saw that process first hand.

“It’s not all it’s cracked up to be in my opinion,” he says.

Outhit agrees that it could put more candidates on the ballot, but doesn’t like the idea of having to toe a party line.

It may come as no surprise that a councillor currently benefiting from the status quo prefers the status quo, but Outhit believes Halifax is getting it right.

“I think that this consensus building, non-partisan approach to municipal politics is true democracy in its rawest form, in its most natural form,” he says.

“I think we’d lose something. It might be smoother, but does making it smoother make it more democratic? I don’t think so.”

Well…

In the current system, Good says voters have to work hard to find out what each of their independent candidates stands for. The party system, Good argues, would ease that burden on the public to become informed about their candidates.

But it’s not just the lack of parties.

“The burden is high on voters, and for a lot of people, and this is a more fundamental issue, they don’t recognize the importance of the decisions made at a local level,” she says.

“I think we need a lot of education around what municipalities do, how citizens can get involved.”

Boring mayoral race could be rough on voter engagement

With a recent poll showing 85 per cent support for incumbent Mayor Mike Savage heading into next month’s mayoral election, the race for the head of the council table is looking like a one-sided affair.

And that doesn’t bode well for voter turnout.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to effect this election, to be honest with you, even more than the acclamations, is the fact that there’s not really a horse race for mayor,” said Coun. Tim Outhit.

“I think people get more excited for the mayoral race than they do for the councillors.”

On this topic, Outhit and Dalhousie political scientist Kristin Good seem to agree.

“I would say that that race is the most visible race, and I would even say that some people go out to vote mainly to vote for the mayor, and then end up voting for their district councillor because they want to be involved in the mayoral race,” Good said.

Polls be damned, mayoral candidate Lil MacPherson told Metro she’s hearing people tell her she’s inspired them to head to the polls, and she’s not scared of the ever-popular mayor.

“I’ve jumped off the cliff many times with no safety net,” MacPherson said.