Prismatic Arts Festival a chance to ‘see and engage with’ an array of female performers

Poet and filmmaker Sylvia Hamilton feels it’s an honour to be among the “brilliant and exciting” artists performing in this year’s Prismatic Arts Festival.

Prismatic’s goal is to showcase performers of Indigenous and other “culturally diverse backgrounds.” It started up as a bi-annual event in 2008, but it’s grown since then, taking place every year in Halifax since 2014.

“I think it speaks to the number of women artists – women of colour – who have been toiling, who have been producing, who have been doing remarkable work,” Hamilton said in an interview. “(They are) often not getting the kind of recognition that they should have.”

All of the featured artists this year are women. According to marketing and communications manager Raeesa Lalani, this wasn’t originally part of the plan. It just so happened the performers who caught the attention of the artistic director – Shahin Sayadi – were female.

Hamilton will be reading from her 2014 poetry collection: And I Alone Escaped to Tell You.

“That collection has a lot of voices in it,” she said. “There are characters who come to us over time – many, many centuries.”

The poems are divided into three section, the first of which focuses on the enslavement of Africans who were brought to Nova Scotia. The latter section, Hamilton explained, features more contemporary poems “some of which are drawn from personal experience.”

“The stories in this collection, about people of African descent in Nova Scotia, have not be heard before.”

In addition, Hamilton intends to read newer works of poetry she has yet to share publicly.

“It’s exciting to see what the response might be, but also nerve-racking, because you don’t always know,” she said.

On the film side of things, Hamilton will be showing Portia White: Think On Me, a documentary about the Nova Scotia-born classical singer. Growing up in the province, Portia White was a household name for Hamilton.

Hamilton pointed out that the 1940s would have been a particularly difficult time for a woman of African descent to make a name for herself in music.

“Her commitment to the arts, and also to bringing music to people, was incredibly strong,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton spent time tracking White’s story by speaking with family members, former musical accompanists, as well as students who she taught. Hamilton said no one was writing about the details her life at the time the film was made.

“I felt it was really important to tell her story,” she said.

Hamilton added that the festival is great for audience members as well as performers.

“Seeing and engaging with these artists is an opportunity I’m really grateful that Prismatic offers.”