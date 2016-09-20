‘We’ve lost a champion for Cape Breton:’ Woman killed in Nova Scotia crash a global culinary leader

A global leader in the culinary world, Dorothy Cann Hamilton is also being remembered as a passionate champion of Cape Breton seafood and culture and a dear friend to many on the island.

The founder and CEO of the renowned International Culinary Center in Manhattan, New York City, Hamilton has been identified as the victim in last Friday’s fatal two-vehicle collision near Melford on Highway 105. She was 67.

Though based in New York, Hamilton had strong roots in the Fourchu area of Cape Breton, where she often returned to a family home that she had rebuilt. She was well-known and well-liked in the small, close-knit community, according to her close friend Annabel MacLeod.

“She was very generous and kind and very good to our community of Fourchu. Fourchu mourns her loss,” she said. “It’s a big loss.”

MacLeod said Hamilton always enjoyed soaking in Cape Breton’s music and culture.

“She always liked Celtic music. She and I went to Governor’s every time she was down. She’d want to go there on Saturday afternoons to listen to the music and she attended Celtic Colours,” she said.

Local fisherman Gordon MacDonald, who worked with Hamilton in promoting Fourchu lobster to the world, recalled that Hamilton went so far as to host a group of top New York chefs at her home in Fourchu so they could taste the local seafood fresh from the ocean.

But her efforts for Cape Breton went well beyond that, according to MacDonald.

“We’ve lost a champion for Cape Breton,” he said. “She promoted Cape Breton everywhere she went. It was amazing. She was a dynamic force, a powerful person who brought a variety of different resources and strengths to the island and was working hard to promote Cape Breton as a whole.”

And she did it without any fanfare.

“She just quietly worked behind the scenes to try to make this a better place,” said MacDonald.

Mary Tulle, CEO of Destination Cape Breton, also got to know Hamilton well over the years as they worked together on a variety of ideas to promote and grow the island, including a dream of establishing a centre on the island that specialized in teaching chefs to properly prepare shellfish.

“We brainstormed on some big ideas,” said Tulle. “I think because of what she has done for Cape Breton, we need to make sure that we honour her with a legacy as well.”

Tulle said Hamilton was a wonderful ambassador for the island.

“She was an amazing partner and believer in Cape Breton Island,” she said. “She was the most humble, kind, giving, and caring (person) and everyone and everything was important to her but certainly her Fourchu was very special to her heart and soul.”

In an email response to the Cape Breton Post, Hamilton’s sister, Lily Cann, said the family is in shock at the loss of their beloved sister, mother and aunt.

“Dorothy leaves behind a daughter, Olivia Jean Hamilton, who is at university. Olivia was her greatest pride and joy. She had three brothers, John, Bill and Tom and one sister, myself, and lots of nieces and nephews who will miss her,” wrote Cann. “She was a bon vivant who lived life to its fullest.”

Funeral arrangements are still being determined but a service will take place in New York City.

In a message on Facebook, officials at the International Culinary Center said Hamilton “will be missed and remembered as a visionary entrepreneur and trailblazer who elevated culinary culture in America.”

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Founder and CEO of the International Culinary Center in Manhattan, one of the world’s leading centres for culinary education with additional campuses in California and Italy

• Served as president of the USA Pavilion at Expo Milano in 2015

• Former chair of the James Beard Foundation

• Named Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals