Halifax regional council awards parking contract after months-long delay

Months after staff originally recommended it, Halifax regional council awarded the contract for parking enforcement in the municipality to a new company Tuesday night.

The municipality didn’t renew its contract with the last contractor, Independent Security Services Atlantic (ISSA), after controversy with the company’s performance. Three of that company’s employees – who were fired – were charged last fall with writing fake parking tickets.

In a report to council in July, staff recommended giving the new contract to G4S for its bid of $840,048, taxes in, but the will among councillors was to look at two other proposals, from ISSA and Commissionaires Nova Scotia.

Council sent staff away to compile another report on its options, and staff came back still recommending G4S.

After nearly an hour of discussion in public, and then some discussion behind closed doors, council voted 14-2 Tuesday night in favour of staff’s original recommendation.

Deputy mayor Matt Whitman was one of two no votes, the other being Coun. Steve Adams.

“Every group has a few bad apples, and these ones have been looked after, and the relationship has been excellent,” Whitman said, arguing that HRM should stick with ISSA.