Yessir yessir, four bags full: Nova Scotia fisherman fined $6,500 for sneaking scallops ashore

A Nova Scotia fisherman has been fined $6,500 for trying to sneak $2,400 worth of scallops ashore aboard his fishing boat the Terminator 08.

Stewart Taylor of Digby Neck pled guilty in Digby provincial court on Monday to contravening his licence conditions and possessing fish caught in contravention of the Fishery Act.

Federal crown attorney Alex Pink pointed out that Taylor pled guilty at the first opportunity and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Pink told the court that Taylor and his crew came into the Digby wharf from scallop fishing on April 24 aboard the Terminator 08.

Taylor hailed or radioed in that he had 15 bags of scallops and said he intended to leave the scallops aboard.

Fishery officers then watched as Taylor walked up the wharf to his truck, looked around and then waved his hand.

Men then left the Terminator with four heavy black garbage bags, got in the truck with Taylor and drove away.

The fishery officers pulled Taylor over and found each bag contained about 40 pounds of scallops.

When the officers searched the Terminator 08 they found 15 bags of scallops in the hold.

Fishery officers seized a total of 712 pounds of scallops, which sold for $10,680. They also seized Taylor’s truck, a red flatbed 2000 F350.

Judge Timothy Landry ordered the forfeiture of the truck and the proceeds from the sale of the scallops.