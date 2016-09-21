Garbage reported as suspicious package has Halifax police close downtown streets

A suspicious package that turned out to be a bag of garbage led Halifax police to close off a busy downtown area Wednesday morning.

At 8:04 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Old Halifax Central Library at 5381 Spring Garden Road.

Responding officers shut down all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Spring Garden Road and the surrounding streets “temporarily,” a release said.

Officers with the Explosive Disposal Unit went to the scene and determined there was no threat.