Police investigating bomb threat at Halifax NSCC campus on Leeds Street

Police are investigating a bomb threat in Halifax.

In a media release, police said they responded to the Nova Scotia Community College-Institute of Technology campus at 5685 Leeds St. for a bomb threat after the campus received “a threatening message” from an anonymous person.

Officers are on scene and searching the area with the help of the K-9 unit, however nothing suspicious has yet been located.

The campus is being evacuated as a precaution and police are asking people to avoid this area until further notice.

Classes have been cancelled at the campus until at least noon.

The investigation into this matter is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Cape Breton Regional Police are also on scene at the NSCC’s Marconi Campus in Sydney after responding to a report of a potential bomb threat there at 7:50 a.m. That campus was being evacuated, as was the Cape Breton University Campus.