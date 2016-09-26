Halifax Votes 2016: Talking transportation and snow-clearing in District 9

News / Halifax

Transportation is a huge issue in District 9.

With many of Halifax West Armdale’s residents travelling daily through the often-clogged Armdale Rotary, it’s an issue that comes up again and again.

At a well-attended recent public meeting in the area, the municipality unveiled plans to widen the road on the approach to the traffic circle. The plan was met with scepticism by the 75 or more residents in attendance.

Many at the meeting called for a bridge across the Northwest Arm, but a suggestion to make transit more attractive got the biggest round of applause from the room full of people.

With a population of 26,575, District 9 includes part of the west-end of peninsular Halifax, on the west side of Oxford Street between Jubilee Road and Bayers Road, along with neighbourhoods like Springvale, Armdale, and Jollimore, plus much of the area along Purcell's Cove, Herring Cove and Williams Lake Road on the other side of the Armdale traffic circle.

Area Coun. Linda Mosher has been most vocal in recent years on two issues: sidewalk snow clearing and donairs.

In 2013, she moved, successfully, to make sidewalk snow-clearing the sole responsibility of the municipality. That issue blew up in 2015, when a rough winter left many streets, and especially sidewalks, in the municipality impassable.

Last fall, Mosher led the charge, again successfully, to make donairs the official food of Halifax.

Mosher has been in office since 2000, and won’t be easy to knock off, having won with 56.67 per cent of the vote in 2012.

Her primary challenger, Shawn Cleary, is a Mount Saint Vincent University business professor and former policy analyst for Prime Minister Joe Clark’s election campaign in 1998 and 1999.

Cleary and Mosher made headlines in May when the incumbent councillor bought up the domain names shawncleary.com and shawncleary.ca, and then later released them.

Kyle Woodbury, who describes himself as a “working class family man” is also on the ballot in District 9, hoping to take Mosher’s place at City Hall.

How to vote:

Key Dates:

  • e-voting (online and by telephone) starts Oct. 4, runs every day till Oct. 13
  • Advanced polling in person on Oct. 8, 11
  • Election Day is Oct. 15

Qualifications: must be at least 18 years old, Canadian citizen, Nova Scotia resident for six months, and an HRM resident before the first advanced polling day

Check if you’re registered: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/onvoterslist.html

Which district you live in: apps.halifax.ca/districtlookup

Where to vote: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/wheretovote.html

Any other questions: call 902-490-VOTE (8683) or 1-844-301-VOTE (8683) or email election@halifax.ca

