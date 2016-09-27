On the same 'Page:' Halifax-bred movie star stumps for mayoral candidate Lil MacPherson

She lives in Los Angeles, but Halifax-born actress Ellen Page is throwing her support behind local mayoral candidate Lil MacPherson.

“@LilForMayor is 1 of the most extraordinary people I’ve ever known. She is strong, honest & dedicates her life 2 making the world better,” the actress tweeted to her 1.4 million followers on Tuesday.

Page also provides an endorsement on MacPherson’s web page.

“I am grateful to say that I’ve known Lil for about 10 years. One of the most hard working, passionate, sincere, generous and kindhearted people I’ve ever known,” Page’s statement says in part.

So how do you secure a Hollywood actress to endorse you in the Halifax mayoral race?

It started 10 years ago at MacPherson’s restaurant when she and Page began talking about permaculture farming. Their friendship blossomed over environmental and social justice issues.

“We just became really good friends. Kindred spirits. I’m like her big sister,” MacPherson said in an interview on Tuesday.

She and Page have travelled together, organized and put on a bio solids conference, have each other on speed dial, visit one another whenever possible, and even play off one another in one of Page’s Cisco commercials.

“She’s just on my page and she knows who I am, and we’ve been discussing environmental issues for 10 years together,” MacPherson said.

“Sometimes we get into these serious conversations and then she leaves and I go ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot she’s Ellen Page and I say ‘Oh by the way are you in a movie? I’m sorry I forgot to ask you what movie you’re doing.’”

When the election has wrapped up, MacPherson said she plans to visit Page in LA to unwind.

“She’s a great friend and I love her dearly, and it doesn’t matter if she endorses me or not, although I'm happy she did,” MacPherson said.