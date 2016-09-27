Halifax Votes 2016: Talking growth and affordability in District 10

District 10 resident Kevin Healey never really thought much about affordable housing until it affected him.

A few years ago, he moved his mother-in-law to Halifax Regional Municipality from the Annapolis Valley, and had a hard time finding something in her price range. Now, he sees quality, affordable housing as a major election issue in his area.

“It’s not only the affordable housing. It’s that the apartments that are affordable for say, seniors, they’re almost like slums, they’re not kept up,” Healey said in a recent interview.

“I just would not want to put my mother-in-law in a place like that.”

He moved to the district of Halifax – Bedford Basin West three years ago from Cole Harbour.

“Cole Harbour was just stagnant. Nothing was growing. It’s why we decided to come here: it’s growing, it’s a multicultural community,” he said.

Healey wants to see the area continue to grow, but worries that some of the new development in the area, especially in Fairview, is pushing out lower income residents.

“I don’t mind the area being updated, but you have to allow for affordable housing,” he said.

Healey would like to see a new voice at the table, but said he’s not a fan of a proposal for term limits for HRM councillors.

“I think someone should know when it’s time to go. Unfortunately, I don’t think Russell (Walker) knows that it’s time to go,” he said.

“I think this area needs newer ideas, maybe some younger blood, but it’s always hard to run against an incumbent.”

Walker was first elected in the area in a byelection in 1994, and has held the seat at council ever since. He won in 2012 with 54.5 per cent of the vote.

The incumbent has two challengers in this race, neither of whom ran last time around: Andrew Curran, who works in Halifax Public Libraries’ IT department, and Mohammad Ehsan, a Dalhousie University political science professor.

Meet the candidates:

Andrew Curran

Mohammad Ehsan

Russell Walker

How to vote:

Key Dates:

e-voting (online and by telephone) starts Oct. 4, runs every day till Oct. 13

Advanced polling in person on Oct. 8, 11

Election Day is Oct. 15

Qualifications: must be at least 18 years old, Canadian citizen, Nova Scotia resident for six months, and an HRM resident before the first advanced polling day

Check if you’re registered: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/onvoterslist.html

Which district you live in: apps.halifax.ca/districtlookup

Where to vote: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/wheretovote.html