Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to killing common-law spouse, her daughter

In an unexpected change of events, former Valley resident Gerald Ashley Rushton has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the Dec. 2013 deaths of his common-law spouse and her daughter.

Rushton’s trial on two counts of first-degree murder had been scheduled to begin Oct. 17 and was to run until Nov. 29.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 15.

Elizabeth MacPherson, 53, and her daughter Brittany MacPherson, 24, were found dead in the family home on Pictou Road on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 2013, following a 911 call from the residence.

Police arrived at the scene to find both women deceased, along with an unresponsive Rushton, who was suffering from self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and neck.

Rushton’s original five-week trial was set to begin late last October but the day after jury selection and just before the first witness was to be called to the stand, the process came to a halt when Rushton fired his lawyer, Terry Sheppard.

Halifax defence attorney Luke Craggs is the third lawyer to represent Rushton in the case.

Rushton’s first lawyer, Lyle Howe, had to be replaced after Howe was charged with sexual assault (for which he was initially convicted and later acquitted). Howe was replaced by Sheppard until being dismissed by Rushton last October.

Throughout the course of the process, Rushton – who has been in custody since the outset – was declared mentally competent to stand trial and a subsequent preliminary inquiry determined the Crown had sufficient evidence to proceed.