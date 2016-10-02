'Unacceptable:' Halifax Mooseheads get stomped in Charlottetown

The Halifax Mooseheads had a rough trip to PEI Sunday, where they received a 9-2 stomping courtesy of the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Herd got off to a good start, said coach Andre Tourigny, but a combination of poor luck and penalty trouble led to the loss.

“We had a couple bad bounces and they took advantage of that, that's okay, that’s just part of the game - but how we showed up for the third period, unacceptable,” said Tourigny.

Poor discipline definitely played a part in the Moosehead’s Sunday loss, but Tourigny said it wasn’t the actual penalties that hurt them, but how they carried out playing short-handed.

“It’s one thing to take penalties but your penalty killing has to be better than that,” he said.

Otto Somppi and Connor Moynihan scored the Moosehead’s only two goals, while Kevin Resop stopped 33 of 40 shots.

Filip Chalapik led the offensive efforts for Charlottetown, with three goals and one assist.

This hard loss comes just a day after the Moose won a hard-fought game in Halifax against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 6-4.